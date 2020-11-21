The new Mikado by Tamara Comolli











The name Mikado evokes many things: the name given to the emperors of Japan, a type of silk originating from the Land of the Rising Sun, a game originating from China, a production company and independent film distribution, a two-act comic opera by Gilbert & Sullivan and, last but not least, a brand of thin chocolate-covered biscuits. But it would be a serious shortcoming not to add Tamara Comolli’s Mikado collection.



It is a collection in progress, as it is periodically enriched with new pieces. The characteristic of the jewels is the shape, with colored gems with the shape of an acorn. Over time, then, jewels have also been added that use not only semi-precious stones, but also pavé diamonds, always with that characteristic volume. One of the latest additions is the long Mikado necklace with iconic charms that move along a handmade chain. The pendants are made of solid gold drops, brilliant, golden, orange and white cut diamonds pavé with moonstone.

















