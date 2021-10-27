









An easy puzzle to solve. The Mattioli puzzle collection was born as an experiment, proposing modular jewels, precious but with the possibility of choosing from a wide range of shopping, elegant, but also suitable for young people, luxurious enough to be exhibited in a gala evening, but also so informal that it goes with a t-shirt and a pair of jeans. How to reconcile all this? It is a puzzle, in fact, as the name Puzzle of the collection suggests. Which, in fact, has small tiles that recall the elements that make up a puzzle. But, contrary to what one might have imagined, the puzzle was solved quickly: the pieces of the Puzzle were multiplied in a flurry of proposals that made the choice easier.



In short, there are elements in simple mother of pearl or covered with diamonds, in gold and enamel or on a reduced scale. Year after year, Mattioli adds other variations on the theme, to broaden the offer and complete the overall picture. The latest arrivals are Puzzle Matelassè, which features a process with the classic convexities with onyx, sea water and pink quartzite, and Puzzle Perline which uses white or black agate, with turquoise, golden obsidian or malachite and pink quartzite.















