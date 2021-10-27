Orecchini, vetrina — October 27, 2021 at 5:00 am

The new Mattioli Puzzle




An easy puzzle to solve. The Mattioli puzzle collection was born as an experiment, proposing modular jewels, precious but with the possibility of choosing from a wide range of shopping, elegant, but also suitable for young people, luxurious enough to be exhibited in a gala evening, but also so informal that it goes with a t-shirt and a pair of jeans. How to reconcile all this? It is a puzzle, in fact, as the name Puzzle of the collection suggests. Which, in fact, has small tiles that recall the elements that make up a puzzle. But, contrary to what one might have imagined, the puzzle was solved quickly: the pieces of the Puzzle were multiplied in a flurry of proposals that made the choice easier.

Orecchini Puzzle con perline bianche
In short, there are elements in simple mother of pearl or covered with diamonds, in gold and enamel or on a reduced scale. Year after year, Mattioli adds other variations on the theme, to broaden the offer and complete the overall picture. The latest arrivals are Puzzle Matelassè, which features a process with the classic convexities with onyx, sea water and pink quartzite, and Puzzle Perline which uses white or black agate, with turquoise, golden obsidian or malachite and pink quartzite.

Orecchini Puzzle con perline di agata nera
Confezione di orecchini Mattioli
Orecchini Puzzle componibili con elementi
Confezione di Puzzle
Orecchini Puzzle Matelassé con onice
