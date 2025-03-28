Carrera y Carrera celebrated its 140th anniversary with a gala evening at the Madrid casino. It is a sign of the rebirth of the Spanish Maison, which thanks to a new ownership structure has returned to the forefront of the world of jewelry after a complicated period. The development plan includes openings of physical stores, multi-brand outlets and expansion into new markets. The sale of the brand in 2014 to a company with Russian capital, Caruli, has remained behind, but this led to it suspending its activity in 2018. The heirs of the former owners of the company then purchased the brand together with an investor partner with Cypriot capital. The new CEO is the Ukrainian Gregory Kurnosov. In 2022 the brand returned to the market.



Carrera y Carrera is a historic brand. The jewelry store was founded in 1885 by Saturio Esteban in the Barrio de las Letras in Madrid. Since then it has gone through moments of splendor and decline. The operating director is Antonio Calvo and the Maison is managed by his three sons. The company employs 55 people. Above all, the brand has decided to recover the style of its origins, with sculptural jewelry with an art nouveau scent. It has opened a store in Madrid and has also planned a store in Barcelona. The new life of Carrera y Carrera is naturally also demonstrated by new jewelry, which include refined gold workmanship and large colored gems.

