Last year, in 2021, British jewelry brand Astley Clarke opened its first flagship store in Monmouth St, Seven Dials, London. There would be nothing strange except that the brand was born as an online retailer and moved to the traditional store only 15 years after its birth. In short, the reverse process of that usually followed by jewelry brands. Astley Clarke, in fact, founded in London in 2006 by Bec Astley Clarke, is known for being at the forefront of technological initiatives. For example, in 2015 it launched an online charm generator – an online experience to personalize bracelets.

Anello in argento placcato oro 18 carati con madreperla e pietre sintetiche
Anello in argento placcato oro 18 carati con madreperla e pietre sintetiche

Two years later he proposed the Iconography collection, with a technology that allowed customers to create mosaic-like images on pendants using thousands of colored diamonds. All innovative ideas that convinced Aeternum Group to purchase the majority stake in Astley Clarke in 2019. Among other things, the group already has brands such as Merci Maman, Coeur di Lion, Sif Jakobs, Astrid & Miyu in its portfolio. Today, Astley Clarke’s jewels, in any case, are also distributed in luxury department stores as well as in the brand’s store.
Anello dell collezione Cirque in vermeil, smalto, zaffiro bianco sintetico
Anello dell collezione Cirque in vermeil, smalto, zaffiro bianco sintetico

Bracciale della collezione Cirque in vermeil, smalto, zaffiro bianco sintetico
Bracciale della collezione Cirque in vermeil, smalto, zaffiro bianco sintetico
Orecchini a bottone della collezione Cirque in vermeil, smalto, zaffiro bianco sintetico
Orecchini a bottone della collezione Cirque in vermeil, smalto, zaffiro bianco sintetico
Orecchini in vermeil e smalto
Orecchini in vermeil e smalto
Pendente della collezione Cirque in vermeil, smalto, zaffiro bianco sintetico
Pendente della collezione Cirque in vermeil, smalto, zaffiro bianco sintetico

Anello a sigillo in vermeil e pietre sintetiche
Anello a sigillo in vermeil e pietre sintetiche







