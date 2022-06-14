









Last year, in 2021, British jewelry brand Astley Clarke opened its first flagship store in Monmouth St, Seven Dials, London. There would be nothing strange except that the brand was born as an online retailer and moved to the traditional store only 15 years after its birth. In short, the reverse process of that usually followed by jewelry brands. Astley Clarke, in fact, founded in London in 2006 by Bec Astley Clarke, is known for being at the forefront of technological initiatives. For example, in 2015 it launched an online charm generator – an online experience to personalize bracelets.



Two years later he proposed the Iconography collection, with a technology that allowed customers to create mosaic-like images on pendants using thousands of colored diamonds. All innovative ideas that convinced Aeternum Group to purchase the majority stake in Astley Clarke in 2019. Among other things, the group already has brands such as Merci Maman, Coeur di Lion, Sif Jakobs, Astrid & Miyu in its portfolio. Today, Astley Clarke’s jewels, in any case, are also distributed in luxury department stores as well as in the brand’s store.