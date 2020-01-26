The new jewels of the Arcana collection of Pianegonda











Arcana was, in 2017, one of the first successful collections of the second life of Pianegonda, the one signed by the Bros Manifatture group. The collection features shiny surfaces, which reflect forms with a vaguely Gothic appearance, with planes and curves that intersect and originate angular geometries. Thanks also to a refined advertising campaign, the silver made black and shiny of the Arcana collection has conquered many hearts and convinced as many wallets.



At VincenzaOro January 2020, Pianegonda presented new pieces to the collection. It is a necklace, a bracelet and two pairs of earrings. The new jewels are always made of silver with black electroplating and the addition of black spinels, which give an aggressive but stylish look.

















