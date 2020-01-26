Argento, bracciale, COLLANE — January 26, 2020 at 5:00 am

The new jewels of the Arcana collection of Pianegonda





Arcana was, in 2017, one of the first successful collections of the second life of Pianegonda, the one signed by the Bros Manifatture group. The collection features shiny surfaces, which reflect forms with a vaguely Gothic appearance, with planes and curves that intersect and originate angular geometries. Thanks also to a refined advertising campaign, the silver made black and shiny of the Arcana collection has conquered many hearts and convinced as many wallets.

https://cdn.shortpixel.ai/client/q_glossy,ret_img,w_709/https://gioiellis.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/collana-pianegonda.jpg
Collana in argento rodiato black e spinelli della collezione Arcana

At VincenzaOro January 2020, Pianegonda presented new pieces to the collection. It is a necklace, a bracelet and two pairs of earrings. The new jewels are always made of silver with black electroplating and the addition of black spinels, which give an aggressive but stylish look.
Bracciale della collezione Arcana
Bracciale della collezione Arcana

Orecchini della collezione Arcana
Orecchini della collezione Arcana

Orecchini in argento rodiato della collezione Arcana
Orecchini in argento rodiato della collezione Arcana







