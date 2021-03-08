ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — March 8, 2021 at 5:00 am

The new Gem Dior 2021


x



The Gem Dior 2021 collection by Victoire de Castellane amazes those who expected from the artistic director of the Maison a jewelry line that is cousin to last year’s. But no, the designer has changed her feeling. And the surprise remained intact, because Victoire de Castellane’s inventiveness is always cheerful, despite the difficult times that the world has gone through in the last 12 months.

Bracciale in oro, diamanti, malachite, lapislazzuli e crisoprasio
The jewels are inspired by the colorful fabric samples of Couture that the founder, Christian Dior, composed with elements asymmetrical and angular sections. The inspiration behind the collection, explained the creative director of Dior jewelry, comes from the way in which the founder of the Maison pinned fabric samples from his high fashion collections on pieces of paper, as well as from the natural and organic shape of stones, precious and raw minerals. The jewels are made in the three classic colors of gold, yellow, white and pink, with the addition of diamonds. But there is also a version that adds a touch of color, with the use of stone inserts such as malachite, lapis lazuli, carnelian, brown tiger’s eye, turquoise or chrysoprase. In addition to the jewels, there are also precious bracelets-watches, always in the same style as the collection.
Anello in oro, diamanti, malachite, lapislazzuli e crisoprasio
Bracciale in oro, diamanti, malachite, lapislazzuli, corniola, turchese e crisoprasio
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti
Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti
