The new Extraordinaire jewels by Antonini











New unique pieces for Antonini, a Milanese brand that stands out for its rigorous and innovative jewelry design. In short, Antonini’s jewels are included in two lines: those of collections of large proportions and the one-of-a-kind gathered under the name of Extraordinaire. It is this a line of haute couture that every year is enriched with new jewels out of the ordinary. While not giving up the classic lines, with a clean design, these jewels focus on the uniqueness of the stones used.



They are jewels personally designed by the creative mind of the brand, Sergio Antonini, starting from extraordinary precious stones chosen by expert gemologists. For 2020, for example, the Extraordinaire line includes a shiny yellow gold necklace, choker, with a simple square-cut 17-carat emerald in the center. A simple but effective idea. Also with emeralds are a pair of earrings and a ring in satin pink gold and diamonds. Finally, earrings with sapphires arranged in the typical irregular pavé that characterizes Antonini’s jewels.













