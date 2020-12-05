bracciale, COLLANE, news — December 5, 2020 at 4:00 am

The new Dior jewels have the face of Cara Delevigne




Dior also for winter 2020 has the face of Cara Delevingne. The 29-year-old British model is still an ambassador for Dior’s Rose des Vents jewelery collection, designed by artistic director Victoire de Castellane. The collection, launched a few years ago, is now enriched with new pieces inspired by Christian Dior’s passion for divinatory art. Dior, in fact, was very superstitious and always kept with him, as an amulet, a star found in front of the British embassy in Paris. He also periodically consulted seers and diviners.

Cara Delevigne indossa la collezione Rose de Vents di Dior
Cara Delevigne indossa la collezione Rose de Vents di Dior

The new jewels are in white and pink gold, with the addition of diamonds and are inspired by the shape of the wind rose, with the classic shape of an eight-pointed star enclosed in a circle, from which the collection takes its name. The new pieces add to those presented in 2017 and last year. The brand also released a video with Cara Delevigne to relaunch the collection.
Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti
Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti

Collana in oro rosa e diamanti
Collana in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini della collezione Rose de Vents
Orecchini della collezione Rose de Vents
Collana in oro bianco e diamanti
Collana in oro bianco e diamanti







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *