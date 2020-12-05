The new Dior jewels have the face of Cara Delevigne











Dior also for winter 2020 has the face of Cara Delevingne. The 29-year-old British model is still an ambassador for Dior’s Rose des Vents jewelery collection, designed by artistic director Victoire de Castellane. The collection, launched a few years ago, is now enriched with new pieces inspired by Christian Dior’s passion for divinatory art. Dior, in fact, was very superstitious and always kept with him, as an amulet, a star found in front of the British embassy in Paris. He also periodically consulted seers and diviners.



The new jewels are in white and pink gold, with the addition of diamonds and are inspired by the shape of the wind rose, with the classic shape of an eight-pointed star enclosed in a circle, from which the collection takes its name. The new pieces add to those presented in 2017 and last year. The brand also released a video with Cara Delevigne to relaunch the collection.















