Ipanema is a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with one of the most famous beaches in the world. It’s also the name of one of Nanis’s most special collections. Now, the Italian brand presents a new version of its jewelry line that combines the Venetian Maison’s craftsmanship with the colors of the city of Rio. The jewelry is crafted from 18-karat gold, natural stones, and diamonds. The collection is characterized by irregular, handcrafted gold surfaces that reflect the light in a shimmering way. The new stone palette includes turquoise amazonite, pink jade, rutilated quartz, and mother-of-pearl, with warm yet soft colors.



The collection is divided into several lines. Maré uses amazonite, mother-of-pearl, and rutilated quartz. The Sol line features pink jade. Duna evokes wind and sun with mother-of-pearl and rutilated quartz. Nanis describes the collection as composed of two souls in balance: one, minimalist, with clean lines, subtle proportions, and elegant details; the other with sculptural volumes and bold surfaces.



With Ipanema, we wanted to translate the sunny, material soul of Brazil into a chromatic tale of emotions, textures, and plays of light. Natural stones, with their perfect imperfections, inclusions, rutiles, and veining, become traces of authenticity, small signs of the soul that make each creation unique, just like the wearer.

Laura Bicego, designer and founder of Nanis