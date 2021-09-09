









A fair to forget (the pandemic), a fair to remember (one of the Italian excellences, jewelry), a fair to do business: Vicenzaoro September (10 to 14 September) has a difficult, but not impossible, mission. The adhesions have been excellent, considering the period, and hopefully the largest European event (given that Baselworld has not yet risen) in the world of jewelry will return to the glories of the golden years.



At the moment, in any case, the organizing company of Vicenzaoro, Ieg, has over 800 exhibiting brands (about 30% international) and buyers arriving from Europe and the Middle East, with top Russian and American buyers. The return in presence was essential to restart, after Green Pass or body temperature control, use of the vaccination title mask in English that shows the type of vaccine, necessarily approved by Ema (therefore, no Chinese vaccine and not even the Russian Sputnik ) for those coming from abroad.There are many major leading brands present, from Damiani to Roberto Coin, from Fope to Gismondi 1754, but there are also many smaller jewelery companies which, however, represent an important slice of manufacturing and jewelery, such as Antonini, Mattioli , Annamaria Cammilli, Nanis, Giovanni Ferraris, Davite & Delucchi, Vendorafa and Picchiotti. And, among non-Italians, Stenzhorn, Fabergé, Tirisi, Yeprem, Akillis, Yoko London. In addition to business, as always in Vicenzaoro, there is a full program of conferences, workshops and training sessions, which we have already talked about on gioiellis.com.In addition to wearable jewels, those who produce technology jewels also return with T. Gold, the international exhibition for machinery for the design and production of jewels. And for lovers of vintage watches and high jewelery, VOVintage is back (11-13 September), dedicated to collectors and open to the public.The forecasts are positive: the Italian export of the gold and jewelery sector marks + 2.8% in the first five months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2019 (a comparison with + 86% compared to 2020 in the context of the health crisis is of little significance) . A positive dynamic that is also reflected in the import data. At the top of our exports are the United States and the United Arab Emirates (respectively + 67.4%, for 185.6 million in absolute value, and + 4.5% that is + 16.2 million) over the same period of 2019. In the top 5 logistic-commercial hubs in the sector such as Ireland, France and Switzerland, while Hong Kong is down strongly.