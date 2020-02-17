The new Brosway Chakra bracelets











The recipe for the new Brosway Chakra collection is always the same: 316L steel jewelry, gold PVD, Swarovski crystals, while no natural stones have been used since the first launch of these bijoux. By the way, if you are intrigued by the abbreviation 316L, know that it is stainless steel, sometimes also referred to as A4 stainless steel or marine stainless steel. It is the second most common stainless steel after 304, and is made up of iron, chromium, nickel and molybdenum.



The new bijoux from the Brosway Chakra collection, in this case, are bracelets. The sign of infinity, of the heart, but also medals with the engraving of writings such as “Nothing is stronger my daughter than mother’s love”, or “Friends by heart and sisters by soul” are the decorations on the bracelets. These are simple bijoux for young people, but not only. The prices are always the ultra affordable ones of the Bros Manifatture brand: around 30 euros.

















