









Claiming that covid also had positive aspects is certainly wrong. But, in a certain sense, it has forced many people to have more free time, perhaps thanks to smart working. Or the birth of two twins. And this is what happened to a young girl from the Marche, who has worked for years in the fashion industry, and who has decided to bring out her passion for jewelry. The result is Blenda, a jewelry brand founded in spring 2021 in Rome by Cristina Tricarico.



I have always had a great passion for jewels, but having a very multifaceted soul I have always struggled to find my style and my way of perceiving elegance combined with everyday life and so, after starting to make them for myself, I felt the need to create my first selection of jewels, designed to reflect my personality and that of those who, like me, were looking for something truly unique, in a real jewelery tailor shop.

Cristina Tricarico

Another detail must be added: the name Blenda, perhaps few people know, is commonly the one referring to sphalerite, the mineral from which zinc is extracted. The name blenda derives from the German blenden, to deceive, due to its appearance which is confused with galena. The name of sphalerite derives from the Greek sphaleros, misleading.That said, nothing of the new Blenda collections is misleading. The founder, who follows one-girl-show all the phases from design to realization, prefers the creation of unique pieces. Small diamonds and precious stones such as emeralds, rubies, sapphires and semiprecious stones such as tourmaline and aquamarine are set on rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings, the result of continuous research by the brand on the best Italian and international markets, and mounted on certified 18 carat gold. . In short, serious stuff.