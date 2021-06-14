









High jewelry and even higher design with Etho Maria, the Greek Maison that loves to communicate little and even less wants to dress its collections with bombastic adjectives, stories, marketing. Simply, Etho Maria presents new collections that have the flavor of quality and innovation. Neiman Marcus, for example, has added new pieces for spring-summer 2021 that summarize the style of the Greek brand. These are rings and earrings made of gold, with the addition of enamel and ceramic (a feature of the Maison) and brown diamonds. The elongated oval shape, with double circle, confirms the typical geometries of Etho Maria, which always finds a balance between innovation and luxury.



The jewels are handmade, with settings that require a consolidated goldsmith skill. In fact, the brand has a rather intense program, given that its innovative collections come out three to five times a year, each with a strong connotation in terms of design.Etho Maria is a brand founded in 1992 with the company Lithos, a word that in Greek means stone, while Etho Maria sounds like “come here Maria”.