The new B Blossoms by Louis Vuitton

Pendenti in oro rosa e giallo, diamanti, onice, agata bianca
Anello in oro, diamanti, malachite, corniola, onice
B Blossom collection by Louis Vuitton is enriched with new pieces, which are variations on the original theme. The collection was presented two years ago and represented the debut of the former Tiffany Francesca Amfitheatrof, as artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s Watches and Jewelry area. The collection has garnered acclaim and has remained among the most popular jewelry lines of the French brand. The aesthetic of the collection plays around the characteristic Monogram flower that distinguishes the Maison.
Pendenti della collezione B Blossom
In the 2021 variant, gold and diamonds are added a mix of colored stones such as onyx, carnelian, malachite, agate, selected to visually warm the appearance of the jewels. There are two variants, in yellow or pink gold. The novelties include bracelets or light pendants, which can also be worn all together. The line also includes button earrings and rings with cabochon-cut stones fixed on the raw stem, without setting.

