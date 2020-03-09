The new Art Deco by Roberto Coin











Art deco is one of the styles most used by jewelers, as evidenced by the historic collection of Roberto Coin. Perhaps not everyone knows that the name is a synthesis of Exposition internationale des arts décoratifs et industriels modernes, an event which was held in Paris in 1925 and which gave birth to this style that enhances geometric shapes. A fashion that, in particular, was in vogue in America until 1940. And that left deep traces in the world of jewelry.



Launched a few years ago with a good reception from the public, the Roberto Coin Art Deco collection has continued to renew that style made of zigzag lines, wide curves, pointed corners and soft tassels. The latest pieces have only been presented recently, but more or less every year the Venetian Maison adds some novelties. These are rings that do not go unnoticed, with tassels and inserts of black jade, malachite, mother of pearl and diamonds. Last year rings, earrings and pendants were added with diamonds and malachite or fossil coral: an unusual material, which presents on the surface like small inflorescences. Art Deco, in short, but completely original.

















