









Art Deco is about to turn one hundred years old. The name, in fact, is the abbreviation for Arts Décoratifs, and it is a style that appeared for the first time in France shortly before the First World War, but which officially took its name from the International Exhibition of Decorative and Industrial Arts held in Paris in 1925. Despite this, the art deco style is in excellent health, as demonstrated by the jewelry line launched a few years ago by Roberto Coin, which continues to be renewed.



The collection of the Italian jeweler has recorded a good success and that is why the Maison has fed the catalog with always new variations. The jewels are made with the typical materials of the brand: yellow and pink gold, black jade, mother of pearl, deep blue lapis lazuli, malachite and turquoise, with the addition of pieces with white diamonds. The long necklaces with pendants, the new multicolored rings and the tassel-shaped earrings are the new entries of the collection.