The never ending story of Elizabeth Gage











The jewels of Elizabeth Gage one of the most prolific designers, with a career of 50 years behind ♦

It is considered one of the most influential jewelery designer of the past five decades. But, despite his long career, it remains a point of reference for young people. She, Elizabeth Gage (she was born in 1937), is a designer, but also an artist who paints, ops, make her jewelry with gold and precious stones. The result is, however, similar to that of a small work of art that blends the themes of nature and architecture, but there are also references to the official art, with its styles and its eras. Rings, necklaces, earrings, brooches, bracelets, pendants: they are unique pieces that you can find in her boutiques of London, in Belgravia.



After studying design at the Chelsea School of Art and the Sir John Cass College, in 1968, Elizabeth received a commission from Cartier in New York City to create a special collection. Four years later he won the coveted De Beers Diamond International Award. In 1989, he received the Queen’s Award for Export Achievement. A major retrospective of the designer, titled The charming Elizabeth Gage jewelry work ,was organized at the New Britain Museum of American Art in New York in 2015. And at auction Bonhams, among the jewels belonged to Hollywood legend Lauren Bacall, one of the most valuable pieces was signed by Elizabeth Gage: an enamel, pearls and brooch Camel diamonds, sold for $ 23,750. The American actress had bought his first piece of jewelry by Elizabeth Gage in 1985 and continued for a total of 23 pieces. In short, two myths that they met. Lavinia Andorno













