The necklace for those who play sports is called Phiten











There is also a necklace that maybe helps who is sporty: it is called Phiten and, in the intentions, is an accessory that makes calm if you are nervous, trusty those who have worries, and with smile who is gloomy. Possible? According to Phiten, the necklace works wonders. In the US, for example, some baseball champions have already adopted it, as well as golf and cross-country running. It has only one small contraindication: there is no certainty that really works.



This miraculous object is a titanium necklace produced by the Japanese company Phiten. «These necklaces are made of titanium and nylon. The idea is that titanium transmits a beneficial influence on the blood and neurotransmitters in the body, “orthopedic surgeon Rich Lehman said some time ago. “So if one is excited or nervous, titanium somehow regulates the transfer of information along the path of the your nervous system.” An effect, however, that is to be verified.



In fact, the Phiten site does not go into detail about the necklace’s miraculous benefits. Who supports the thaumaturgical properties of the necklace is the Society of Aqua Metal Research, also from Japan. According to the research firm, the “Phiten system improves the body’s energy management system, increasing the capacity of each cell. When the current has stabilized, the muscles relax and the blood increases circulation, allowing for easier movement and relief of the body. Since the muscles are more relaxed, it reduces physical effort, allowing you to compete at maximum potential ».



But it is good to remain skeptical: according to Lehman “there is no scientific evidence. When one puts on a copper bracelet or a Phiten necklace, nothing changes, “he repeats. Yet Dr. Lehman himself confirms that he has seen players improve performance wearing the necklace. How is it possible? Lehman believes that when this happens, it is an advantage given by the mind, not the physical. «The athlete is convinced to get an extra boost from the necklace and to increase the energy level. The athlete thinks he is invincible and plays much better: the brain has a lot to do with performance. ”



In any case, before buying a Phiten Classic Titanium, read the instructions on the back of the package: «Individual results can vary significantly. Not all users will experience the expected benefits of Phiten products, and individuals must first try to see if it works for them as well." Matilde de Bounvilles
















