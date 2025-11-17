Danish brand Kinraden presents the Nautilus Collection, jewelry inspired by the spiral of seashells.

Fibonacci (1170–1242) was an Italian mathematician. He is also famous for the sequence named after him: a succession of whole numbers, in which each number is the sum of the two preceding ones. For example, 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, etc. This sequence has also become famous because it is often found in nature—for example, almost all flowers have 3, 5, 8, 13, 21 petals, or in the ratio between the lengths of the phalanges of an adult man’s middle and ring fingers, or even in the spirals of seashells. The new Nautilus Collection by Danish brand Kinraden is inspired by the Fibonacci sequence and the spiral of the nautilus shell.



Crafted from recycled 18-karat gold and sterling silver, the collection features the brand’s signature Mpingo diamonds. Cut and polished like a diamond, Mpingo wood, one of the hardest and rarest materials in the world, comes from certified forests in Tanzania and protected by WWF initiatives. It embodies the brand’s sustainable beauty and environmental responsibility. The brand’s name itself derives from the archaic term “kindred,” meaning affinity or consanguinity.

