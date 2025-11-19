Nanis presents Reverse Baby, jewelry featuring the design of the Reverse collection, but with smaller volumes.

Smaller, to be alternated with larger ones: Nanis presents the new Reverse Baby jewelry. As the collection’s name suggests, these jewelry pieces utilize the design of the Reverse collection, but in smaller dimensions. The design is based on a patented mechanism that allows the central element of the piece to rotate and reveal the opposite surface. In short, a ring can have two different faces simply by rotating the central element.



The Reverse Baby collection, like its larger counterpart, is composed of rings, necklaces, and earrings and plays on the contrast between the hues of natural stones, such as ruby, Australian opal, London Blue topaz, and labradorite, and pavé diamonds and sapphires.



Reverse represents our desire to reinvent ourselves while remaining true to our identity. With the Baby version, we wanted to translate the spirit of the icon into a more intimate and modern scale, while maintaining the charm of the gesture that reveals its dual soul.

Laura Bicego, designer and co-founder of Nanis



With the holidays approaching, Nanis also invites you to discover the Nanis Gift Guide 2025, a selection of creations that celebrate the beauty of giving and transformation.

