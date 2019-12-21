The mysterious aqua lemuria in Yvona Christa’s new jewels











The 2020 is under the aegis of the Aqua Decor Collection for Yvone Christa, a pair of Swedish designers based in New York, who apply the technique of silver filigree, learned during their training in Italy. The name of the collection, in fact, is linked to the use of aqua lemuria crystals. It is a material often used by Yvone Christa: it is not a real mineral, but a blue glassy substance with an amorphous crystal system. It originates in the mountains of Sumatra and the natives who transform it into sculptures and ornaments. It is considered a variety of obsidian, but it is not clear if it also has a non-natural origin.



Aqua lemuria has shades ranging from pale blue to deep blue-green, sometimes red with suspended gas bubbles inside, or inclusions of small stones or other debris. Some pieces have an outer gravelly crust, similar to some black obsidian. The name aqua lemuria derives from its color, as well as from the intuitive association of the material with the legendary ancient Lemuria, a hypothetical disappeared Asian continent.

















