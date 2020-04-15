bracciale, vetrina — April 15, 2020 at 5:00 am

The myMikado bracelets by Tamara Comolli




Summer, sea, freedom: even jewels, like the myMikado bracelets by Tamara Comolli, adapt to the summer. The imperative is: lightness, but without forgetting elegance. The new myMikado bracelets have mini acorn-shaped pendants in the center, the typical shape of the stones used by Tamara Comolli. More precisely, the acorn-shaped gems are peridot, Swiss topaz and pink tourmalines, tied with water-resistant nylon cords and available in current colors such as turquoise, taupe, white, pink and black.

Bracciale myMikado con tormalina rosa
Alongside the gems and cords, a precious detail is added: the 18-karat gold drop, which takes up another of the forms that distinguish the German brand, the paisley-style leaf silhouette, a design that is at the center of other collections by Tamara Comolli. In short, the myMikado bracelet is proposed as a real jewel, but with the ease of matching it with a sporty, beach look.

Bracciale myMikado con peridoto
Bracciale myMikado con topazio
