The My Diamond Collection by Mabina

Jewelry with a traditional design, crafted in silver with lab-created diamonds.

My Diamond is the Mabina line that introduces lab-grown diamonds for the first time. Stones created by humans through mechanical processes have been a trend for several years. Lab-created gems have the same characteristics as natural ones, but cost less. In this case, Mabina has decided to combine synthetic diamonds with 925 silver. The collection features clean lines, dazzling details, and a classic design, allowing the jewelry to be worn at any time of day.

Bracciale in argento
Silver bracelet

The jewelry in the My Diamond collection is identical to that of the more classic lines: rings with a solitaire diamond or a trilogy, chain bracelets ending in a heart, necklaces with a sparkling point or a four-leaf clover pendant, and stud earrings set with small diamonds.

Collana a catena con punto luce
Chain necklace with sparkling point

Anello con diamante solitario
Solitaire diamond ring
Collana a catena con quadrifoglio
Chain necklace with four-leaf clover

