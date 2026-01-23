Jewelry with a traditional design, crafted in silver with lab-created diamonds.

My Diamond is the Mabina line that introduces lab-grown diamonds for the first time. Stones created by humans through mechanical processes have been a trend for several years. Lab-created gems have the same characteristics as natural ones, but cost less. In this case, Mabina has decided to combine synthetic diamonds with 925 silver. The collection features clean lines, dazzling details, and a classic design, allowing the jewelry to be worn at any time of day.



The jewelry in the My Diamond collection is identical to that of the more classic lines: rings with a solitaire diamond or a trilogy, chain bracelets ending in a heart, necklaces with a sparkling point or a four-leaf clover pendant, and stud earrings set with small diamonds.

