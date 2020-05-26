ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — May 26, 2020 at 4:20 am

The multiculture of Nana Fink




The new jewelry collection by Nana Fink, from Switzerland to Los Angeles, via London and Beirut ♦ ︎
From old Europe a stone’s throw from Hollywood, Los Angeles. But the path of Nana Fink is different from the usual one of many other designers for another reason: as a girl, the designer has studied clinical psychology and management in Basel and Zurich. Then, she completed his PhD in the field of maternal health. In short, she started working for science as a researcher at Harvard Medical School. What does this have to do with jewelry? Only Nana Fink has the answer.

Orecchini in oro rosa con diamanti, tormalina e zaffiri verdi
But perhaps it is precisely the mix of science, art and culture that has stimulated creativity. The result is, in any case, an international success, given that her jewels are sold in Los Angeles in the Paul Smith flagship store, as well as in Basel, Beirut or Sankt Moritz, in London as well as in Tinos, Greece.
Even the style testifies to a transversal spirit, able to cross different experiences, between modern lines and icons of the classical age. Like the jewelry proposed for the 2018 season, made exclusively by hand, in Switzerland. Lavinia Andorno

Orecchini con indicolite, tormalina e diamanti
Anello-ciondolo in oro rosa e malachite blu
Orecchini in oro rosa e malachite blu
Anello in oro rosa e bianco, diamanti, smeraldi
Anello in oro rosa, crisoprasio e diamante
Orecchini in oro rosa e malachite
Anello della collezioen Sophistiquée in oro rosa e corallo bianco
