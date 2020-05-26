The multiculture of Nana Fink











The new jewelry collection by Nana Fink, from Switzerland to Los Angeles, via London and Beirut ♦ ︎

From old Europe a stone’s throw from Hollywood, Los Angeles. But the path of Nana Fink is different from the usual one of many other designers for another reason: as a girl, the designer has studied clinical psychology and management in Basel and Zurich. Then, she completed his PhD in the field of maternal health. In short, she started working for science as a researcher at Harvard Medical School. What does this have to do with jewelry? Only Nana Fink has the answer.



But perhaps it is precisely the mix of science, art and culture that has stimulated creativity. The result is, in any case, an international success, given that her jewels are sold in Los Angeles in the Paul Smith flagship store, as well as in Basel, Beirut or Sankt Moritz, in London as well as in Tinos, Greece.

Even the style testifies to a transversal spirit, able to cross different experiences, between modern lines and icons of the classical age. Like the jewelry proposed for the 2018 season, made exclusively by hand, in Switzerland. Lavinia Andorno















