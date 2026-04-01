Rolex and Audemars Piguet, along with Omega and Seiko, are the most sought-after brands.

Online auction platform Catawiki has published a report on tastes, passions, and trends in the auction market in Italy. Watches were among the most sought-after items. In 2025, timepieces remained the category in which Italians invested the most: almost 20% of total national spending, with a 30% increase in the number of items sold compared to the previous year. The brands most searched for by Italians on the platform are, in order, Rolex, Omega, and Seiko. Tudor also attracted considerable interest, as did searches for the keywords “watch” and “watches,” more generally, demonstrating an interest that ranges from entry-level to the top of the luxury category.



The Rolex Daytona model dominates among the pieces purchased by Italians, but the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph also ranks among the most expensive pieces. Italy is Catawiki’s leading European market, with over €100 million in total spending in 2025, nearly 750,000 lots sold, and a 20% increase in new buyers.

