The most precious cufflinks of England

A gift for him: the most refined cufflinks in England: they are those of Deakin & Francis. Here is a (small) selection of their cufflinks ♦
If you allow, today we talk about him, about the jewelry for men only. In particular, to those men that love England, the impeccable clothes of James Bond, but also of Prince Charles. Well, if you notice, on the wrist of the shirt of these two examples of the British style (albeit in different fields, of course), often shine of the cufflinks. This premise is to present Deakin & Francis, a company with a long tradition: it was founded by Benjamin Woolfield in 1786 in Birmingham.
Throughout this period, more than 200 years, the company has never losed the craftsmanship and quality standards which are its tradition, although now also uses new technologies to create his collections. Among the jewelry that offers this company steeped in Britishness, alongside the collections dedicated to women, there are also twins who are a classic example of eccentricity once a male. There are cufflinks for all tastes and all budgets, but also authentic and precious masterpieces. Prices start at 10,500 pounds, but there are also those that cost only 1100 pounds. Rudy Serra