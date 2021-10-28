









Who is the richest in the world? We periodically read rankings with the usual names at the top: Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, with positions that vary according to the performance of the stock market. But who owns the most expensive jewels? Jewelerybox, London-based online jewelry retailer, tried to answer this question in regards to jewelry owned by royal families. The conclusions are interesting, but a clarification must be added: the value is only theoretical, because if put up for auction these jewels could be valued differently, more or less. In any case, the result is somewhat surprising: the most expensive piece of jewelry belongs to the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William. In fact, the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace is valued at 66.3 million pounds, which at the current exchange rate is equivalent to 75 million euros or 87 million dollars.



The Jewelerybox analysis (you can find the original article here) also holds many other surprises, but with one fixed point: the royal family English has more expensive jewelry than the others. Queen Elizabeth, for example, sports a brooch with the two diamonds Cullinan III and IV: they cost 50 million pounds (59 million euros or 69 million dollars). Another British Queen’s brooch, the Queen’s Williamson Diamond Brooch, comes in third place, at a cost of £ 25 million. The fourth most expensive jewel in and around Buckingham Palace is, however, owned by Princess Eugenie. It comes from the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, costing £ 10 million.



Curiously, the same article also lists less expensive jewelry (so to speak). Like the large amethyst necklace worn by the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles: according to the Jewelerybox estimate it is worth just £ 50,000. But even an aquamarine necklace worn recently by the queen stops at the modest valuation of £ 150,000.



Don't think that the only royal families with incredible jewels are only those from the UK. The ranking, in fact, also finds in the top ten jewels of the kings or former rulers of Norway, Yugoslavia and Iran. While the fact remains that the four most expensive royal jewels in the world (together worth £ 151.3 million), they are all owned by the British royal family.
















