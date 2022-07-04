









The forces of nature, the beauties of the world, the mysteries of what surrounds us. These are the ingredients at the base of Beautés du Monde, Cartier high jewelery collection which we have already talked about here. In addition to the extraordinary rings, the collection also includes a number of equally exceptional necklaces. They are unique pieces, which testify to a careful choice of large precious stones, as is always expected for this kind of jewelry, but also a creativity that composes the stones on the basis of ideas that make the jewels equal to the beauties evoked with the name of the collection .



One of the features of much of the collection is the ability to disassemble jewels, such as necklaces, into different pieces. For example, the pendant can be detached from the Apatura quick-change necklace, which becomes a brooch. The necklace is composed around three large opals for 22.08 carats surrounded by geometric patterns made with diamonds together with orange and blue sapphires. The Iwana necklace, on the other hand, adopts a geometric shape that recalls art deco atmospheres and features vertically aligned emeralds, surrounded by a dense cascade of diamonds.Equally extraordinary is the glue with cabochon-cut Sri Lankan sapphires for 4349 carats, assembled in a dense weave of white diamonds. The green of the emeralds that contrasts with the orange hue of the carved coral nestled between diamonds are, on the other hand, the ingredients of another necklace just as out of the ordinary. The appearance of the Rituel necklace is also unusual, with a double row of blue chalcedony pearls, diamonds and rubies.













