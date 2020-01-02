Argento, bracciale, COLLANE — January 2, 2020 at 4:10 am

The Moon Flower collection by Giovanni Raspini: silver and labradorite

Is it time to think about spring too for jewelry? The Moon Flower collection by Giovanni Raspini, it’s truth, can be adapted to all seasons. But it is a fact that flowers are almost always associated with spring. Hence, Moon Flower can easily be connected to the season in which nature awakens.

Pendente Moon Flower
Pendente Moon Flower

But not only that: there is also the idea of the moon, which brings flowers across an unusual horizon. Moon Flower is a naturalistic collection made of silver, but the iridescent reflections of the rainbow labradorite, also called moonlight stone, shine among the burnished metal petals. The combination of the silver floral decoration and the delicacy of this natural stone (ranging from blue to blue and gray) makes the collection very elegant. Moon Flower is proposed in a necklace, a pendant, two earrings, a bracelet and two rings.

Anello Moon Flower
Anello Moon Flower
Anello Moon Flower in argento e labradorite
Anello Moon Flower in argento e labradorite
Bracciale in argento e labradorite
Bracciale in argento e labradorite
Collana in argento e labradorite
Collana in argento e labradorite
Orecchini in argento e labradorite
Orecchini in argento e labradorite

Giovanni Raspini, orecchini in argento e labradorite
Giovanni Raspini, orecchini in argento e labradorite







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *