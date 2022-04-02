









The Ton Joli collection, one of Pasquale Bruni‘s historic creations, expands with new jewels. And, at the same time, he adds a poetic touch: inspiration from the moon. The Earth satellite is the idea that powers the small new capsule as an extension of the line made with green Agate. With this premise, the Maison of Valenza has created earrings in rose gold (only 20 pieces) in contrarié, with green agate and lapis lazuli blue with rock crystal, as well as details of white and champagne diamonds.



The stones have irregular facets, with a larger round surface in the center. Another novelty is Ton Jolie Blue Moon Special Edition 2022, which consists of earrings, sautoir, ring and bracelets in rose gold with blue lapis lazuli and white agate with white diamonds: the same combinations as the version with white and green agates launched two years ago.