Le quattro collane The Minerals indossate
Le quattro collane The Minerals

The Minerals Necklaces by PdPaola

PdPaola offers a mini collection of four necklaces made with natural stones.

The Minerals is the capsule collection of four necklaces by PdPaola. This mini line is part of the Spanish brand’s Signature category. The jewelry is crafted with natural stones, featuring a design based on the elements that compose PdPaola’s signature soft, elongated drop-shaped necklaces. The necklaces, 40 centimeters long (the classic choker), are crafted from 18-karat gold-plated silver and set with carved natural gemstones.

Collana con Agata blu
Blue agate necklace

The gemstones feature a selection of hues, from autumnal brown to sea-blue green, from deep blue to sky blue. The gemstones used are tiger’s eye, blue agate, sodalite, and green aventurine. The silver used is recycled and comes from sources verified by recognized organizations. The price is €290.
Collana con avventurina
Aventurine necklace

Collana con sodalite
Sodalite necklace
Collana con occhio di tigre
Tiger’s eye necklace

