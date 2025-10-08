Exhibitions, meetings, competitions, events, and workshops at Milano Jewelry Week.

Milano Jewelry Week (October 16-20) returns with a packed program of events: over 50 events in 30 locations in the heart of the city. Approximately 350 exhibitors from 40 countries are expected, with creations ranging from high and fine jewelry to contemporary and experimental pieces.

Palazzo Serbelloni

The Jewelry Hub hosts three days of private sales featuring international brands, high jewelry collections, innovative design, and precious materials through an exhibition designed for industry professionals, buyers, the press, and enthusiasts, with B2B meetings, presentations of new brands, and

Palazzo Bovara

Artistar Jewels returns for its 11th edition, with over 200 brands and designers from over 40 countries. It presents an international selection of 800 jewels ranging from high craftsmanship to conceptual design, including signature, artistic, and experimental works. The event will also feature participating galleries: Blossom Brasil – Brazil, Frangipani Studio & Gallery – Hungary, Galeria Alice Floriano – Brazil, Galleria Carlo Lucidi – Italy, Gallery of Art in Legnica – Poland, Oìa Treasures – Greece, Ruup & Form Gallery – United Kingdom, Second Petale – France, The Sense of Beauty Gallery – Netherlands, Tincal Lab Contemporary Jewelry Gallery and Workshop – Portugal, What If Berlin – Germany.

The Talent Show will bring together international academies with the projects and products of emerging designers: Accademia Alta Oreficeria Galdus – Italy, Assamblage Contemporary Jewellery School – Romania, Casa Workshop – Mexico, China Academy of Art – China, China University of Geosciences – China, Ebj – Escola Brasileira de Joalheria – Brazil, Fondazione Arte Sacra Contemporanea – Italy, For.Al Scarl – Italy, Fujian Normal University – China, Southern Illinois University – Carbondale – United States, Taller Escuela De Joyería Contemporánea – Conrado Saller – Argentina.

Teatro San Babila

On October 17th (by invitation only), the MJW Awarding Night will take place, a gala hosted by RTL radio hosts Diego Zappone and Francesca Cheyenne, during which competition prizes will be awarded.

Events

Sotheby’s presents the new volume published by Antique Collectors’ Club, written by Daniela Mascetti and David Bennett, a guide that explores the history of jewelry from Classical to Art Nouveau.

Jewelry and Jewelry Stores

Scavia, a maison founded in 1911, offers creations as wearable works of art: clean lines, rare gems, in a perfect balance between goldsmith tradition and innovation.

Barbara Currado Gioielli Milano offers the expertise of a GIA gemologist for personalized appraisals, accompanied by original works by the artist Ori’O, to illustrate the creative processes and inspirations.

Recarlo invites you on a journey through its gold and natural diamond collections, following the journey from design to finished jewelry, with practical advice on style, comfort, and maintenance.

Meravigli jewelry selects vintage pieces to tell their story, real or imagined, and engages the public in a participatory experience through a digital memory wall.

Voga & Co. opens the doors of its showroom in a narrative journey through materials and inspirations, concluding with a symbolic souvenir gift.

The historic Merzaghi jewelry shop takes visitors to the heart of Milanese goldsmith art: authentic tools, 19th-century designs, and the experience of a workshop that has been handing down culture, craftsmanship, and creativity for over 150 years, renewing the bond between past and present.

Renardargenté presents the Olimpia collection, dedicated to the mountains and winter sports, with jewelry that evokes strength and nature.

Anna Lodi showcases a collection inspired by movie stars and red carpet atmospheres. Each creation evokes an iconic scene, accompanied by postcards and authorial quotes.

With Federica Sala, contemporary jewelry transforms materials like glass and metals into delicate objects.

Bianca D’Aniello presents shawls that become jewels: laminated and luminous fabrics that become caresses of light, designed for a refined and timeless femininity.

Maria Grazia Rodi presents a manual that explains the jewelry-making process. Beatrice Barzaghi takes the audience on a journey through the Colombian mines to discover the Muzo emeralds.

Exhibitions

DcomeDesign presents the exhibition “Shining with Spirit,” featuring works by contemporary women designers.

The goldsmith company Songa Antonio organizes B2B meetings with leading industry players, also presenting its digital platform, SongaOnline, designed to connect companies and professionals globally.

Vualle Jewels returns with Spark of Life, a performance and photography project that combines jewelry, clothing, and sensorial rituals.

The Design Alchemy collective, now in its second edition, presents the works of five artists from diverse backgrounds and countries. Gold, silver, stones, and natural elements become the material for unique pieces and small series.

Schools and Young People

Scuola Orafa Ambrosiana opens its workshops for an open day with live demonstrations and open lessons. LAO-Le Arti Orafe confirms its annual under-35 competition, offering the winners an international traveling exhibition and a dedicated catalog. This year, the award goes to Ye Jin Choi, Margo Csipő, and Yasmin Zehavi, with special mentions for other promising young talents, curated by Giò Carbone and Alice Rendon.

Accademia Alta Oreficeria Galdus presents an exhibition of student work, a living testimony to creativity and expertise in training.

Talk

Nunzio Ragno, president of Antico and a tax expert in gold sector regulations, along with Daniele Oldani, representative of Antico, opens the series with a focus on ethical gold and the circular economy.

Jewelry designer Jennifer Younger and fashion designer and storyteller Wabanoonkwe Irick lead the talk “Heritage in Every Piece” on cultural heritage and jewelry, respect for traditions, and the value of intercultural collaborations.

Shohista Turdiyeva, founder and editor of Jewellery Pursuer, leads the talk “The Pursuit of Timeless Beauty,” dedicated to the role of digital storytelling and emotional branding.

Daniel Boettcher, founder of The Intrepid Wendell, presents “Why We Adorn,” a journey into the universal meaning of ornamentation as the language of the soul.

Anna Orekhova, a professional retoucher for jewelry and fashion brands, presents “Refining the Shine,” highlighting how photographic post-production can enhance metals and stones without distorting their essence, becoming a strategic ally for sales.

Ms. Vinita Michael, design instructor at HRD Antwerp, leads a hands-on workshop titled “How to Design Jewelry on the iPad with Procreate,” covering the use of digital tools and 3D jewelry rendering.

Guido Solari, director of the Scuola Orafa Ambrosiana and of Soa Lab & Factory, presents “The Tumultuous Rise of Gold,” a counter-current reflection on the market and the role of communication in the economic crises related to the sector.

Anty Pansera, design historian and critic, and Raimonda Riccini, professor of design history at the Iuav University of Venice, will host a talk titled “Lei c’era” (She Was There), a reclamation of the invisible role of women in jewelry and the applied arts.

Ludovica Faldi, deputy head of the Analysis Laboratory at the Italian Gemological Institute, will discuss “Pietre dure” (Precious Stones), a journey into the world of gems such as turquoise, lapis lazuli, agate, and malachite.