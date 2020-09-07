The micro zoo of Bona Calvi











Anchovies, giraffes, ladybugs, whales, bears, octopuses, elephants: if you don’t like animals, you won’t even love the jewels of Bona Calvi, a goldsmith and designer, but also a sculptor and painter. In short, her jewelry was born from an all-out activity, with a very Renaissance creative method. Born in Milan about thirty years ago, Bona Calvi has neglected nothing in her professional training path. After the classical high school she enrolled at the Brera Academy of Fine Arts and, subsequently, attended the Ambrosiana Goldsmith school in Milan. In 2015 his sculptures are transformed into jewels.



According to what the designer points out, a jewel is born from a watercolor study, passes through the technique of lost wax modeling, to obtain plastic shapes inspired by what surrounds us. The zoo, in fact, or a collection of vegetables in the form of a jewel, from ginko leaves to pomegranates, micro-sculptures ready to be transformed into small jewels of bronze, silver and, on request, gold in her laboratory in via Stampa 8 in Milan.

















