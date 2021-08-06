









Flexible jewelry, so flexible that even men can like it. In tune with the unisex trend, Fope also expands its range of jewelry to the male world. The Vicenza-based company has chosen to reinterpret some models, especially bracelets, from Fope’s most famous collections, such as Eka Tiny, Solo, Panorama, in a male version. The jewels, in fact, are renamed as Eka for men, Solo for men, Vendôme for men, etc. They are jewels for men, but the substance does not change: the patented Flex’It technology is always in the spotlight, which makes it possible to obtain solid and flexible sweaters at the same time.



The jewels are, as for the female version, in the three main colors of gold: pink, yellow and white, with the addition in some cases of washers paved with black diamonds, or in metal of the same color as the shirt. In addition to bracelets, ring and necklace are available. The idea of ​​extending the proposal to the male world who wishes to wear luxury jewelry seems to have been a specific request from the market. But many men feel embarrassed to buy and wear women’s jewelry. With a line specifically dedicated to the male gender, however, the perplexities could be overcome. In the name of flexibility.