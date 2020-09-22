The Memento by Giulia Barela











San Pantaleo, for Christians, is the patron saint of doctors and midwives. And in Piazza San Pantaleo, in Rome, there is the atelier of Giulia Barela, one of the signatures of the jewelry of the capital of Italy. What is the link? Simple: for the designer, beauty must be a practice of well-being. Somehow, in short, jewels can heal the spirit or, at least, give a good mood. From this principle Giulia Barela started to conceive the Memento collection.



The word is linked to the concept of memory and, therefore, of awareness of the past, in particular for the female condition. And perhaps the stair-shaped elements that make up some of the pieces in the collection also symbolize the ups and downs of life, as well as a metaphor for personal growth. Another recurring icon is that of the four-leaf clover, a good luck charm. In any case, the collection, made with sculptural effects, consists of 13 pieces: two bracelets, five rings, a necklace and a pendant. They are available in both 925 silver and 24-karat gold-plated bronze.

















