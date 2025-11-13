The Mellon Blue, a 9.51-carat diamond, sold at Christie’s for $25.6 million.

The Mellon Blue, a Fancy Vivid Blue diamond weighing 9.51 carats, sold for $25.6 million, becoming the most expensive jewelry lot sold at auction by Christie’s in 2025 and the third-highest price for an intense blue diamond sold by the auction house. The gem was sold during Christie’s Geneva Luxury Week at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues. The auction totaled $102.5 million, a 24% increase over the previous year, with a combined sell-through rate of 97% by lot and 95% by value.

The Magnific Jewels achieved $75.6 million, with a 95% sell-through rate by value and a 94% sell-through rate per lot. The sale included three significant private collections: the Rainbow Collection, a Private Jar Collection, and a box of antique jewelry. The Jar colored diamond and sapphire ring fetched $3.1 million. The late 19th-century ruby ​​and diamond star pendant brooch found a buyer for $2.8 million.

This season’s Geneva Luxury Week reflects a market characterized by trust and discernment. The results achieved so far testify to the enduring appeal of jewelry distinguished by exceptional provenance and rarity. Attractive estimates and a curated collection have driven competitive bidding across all platforms, reaffirming collectors’ interest in rarity, quality, and craftsmanship.

Max Fawcett, new Global Head of Jewelry at Christie’s

Rare Watches are also on sale. The auction reached $26.9 million, an 18% increase year-over-year and excellent sell-through rates: 99% by lot and 98% by value. Millennials and Generation Z accounted for 34% of bidders and buyers, and bidders came from 39 countries. The top lot of the sale, a special edition Patek Philippe Reference 3970 in platinum with a salmon-colored dial, doubled its high estimate, realizing $1.7 million. Celebrating Audemars Piguet’s 150th anniversary, one of the top ten lots was an exclusive platinum, diamond, and ruby ​​perpetual calendar automatic watch with moon phases and bracelet, which sold for $838,982, 22% above its high estimate.