The Mediterranean Diet of Jrs




With Jrs all the nuances of Mediterranean cultures in the jewels of Julien Riad Sahyoun ♦ ︎

The mix of relationships, friendships, cultures is often a winning weapon. It opens the mind and, in the case of jewelery, opens the way for creativity This is the brackground of Julien Riad Sahyoun, born in Casablanca, Morocco but with French, Italian and Lebanese origins. In short, a juice of the Mediterranean Sea. It tells of itself as a nature lover, the kind of person who collects gems, rocks, fossils and minerals from a boy. From minerals to precious gems the step is short. His attitude led him to study at Gia in New York and California.

Anello 3ternity in oro rosa e diamanti
He then followed the trafila of experiences suitable to learn on the field the decisive nuances of stones and metals, and the secrets to forge and work the gold. The passion for nature has not abandoned it, but has evolved into a jewel brand, Jrs, distinguished by its specific ability to create jewels that have a pattern that reminiscent of reptile armor or rocky surfaces . But without forgetting signs like that of infinity, repeated infinitely. But perhaps the collection that Julien Riad Sahyoun likesmore is named Just Rebel Star: it has the very initials of his name, maybe he is also a kind of selfie.

Anello Babylon Kill in oro bianco e diamanti
Coker Babylon Love in oro giallo e diamanti
Orecchino Babylon Love in oro giallo e diamanti
Orecchino in oro nero
Orecchini a cerchio in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello Twiga in oro giallo
