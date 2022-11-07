









Leave worries, routines, daily troubles behind you and take refuge in wonderful places. A dream? Maybe, but not for everyone. As they are not for all the jewels of Harry Winston’s Majestic Escapes collection. High Jewelery: Creating each perfect piece of jewelery took over two years from conception to completion. And it is also a collection that contains a sense of luxurious freedom. Or, more precisely, majestic. Beautiful places, where nature is often the protagonist, but also man’s ability to add culture, in the form of caring for the territory. The American Maison has identified four subjects that inspired the collection: Amalfi, a small Italian town overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, the rainforest, the Fiji Islands and the Greek island of Santorini.



Each of these locations is linked to jewels with nuance gems. For example, for Amalfi the colors of the bougainvillea, with the bright pink of the rubellite next to the blue of the turquoise sea. The clear waters surrounding Santorini inspire necklace and earrings composed of diamonds, sapphires and eight octagonal stepped-cut aquamarines. Again: the rainforest is represented by a necklace, earrings and ring made up of tsavorites in various shades. And for the Fiji Islands the blue motif of turquoise is back paired with diamonds and sapphires. The adjective majestic is quite appropriate.