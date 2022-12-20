Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

The made in Italy formula of Aquaforte

Aquaforte is a brand of Al-ba, one of the many goldsmith companies in the Vicenza district. Al-Ba was born in 1967 as a manufacturer of jewels and semi-finished products in precious metals. From this experience, the Aquaforte brand was born in 2008, specializing in 925 silver jewellery. All the collections are self-produced in the company, run by Stefano Barcarolo: from the idea, to the prototype, up to the final production. In short, it is a classic example of Made in Italy, of which the company is particularly proud, which also exports its products abroad.

The silver is treated with galvanic and plating in 23 carat gold, cadmium and nickel free, furthermore the surfaces of the jewel are protected by an e-coating varnish which ensures long resistance to wear. Each Aquaforte jewel also has a double hallmark: the one which certifies the purity of the 925‰ silver and the 406VI mark which identifies the Aquaforte laboratory. Bracelets and necklaces are also accompanied by the Aquaforte seal. In addition to gilded silver, the brand uses glass pastes, which help keep the price of the jewels very low.
