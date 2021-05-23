









Having a grandfather who sells precious stones wholesale in London, Paris and Geneva is a good starting point. In addition, Madhuri Parson has a family that has been doing business with gems and jewelry for six generations, based in Jaipur, India. As she spent her time observing the Indian city’s artisans working gold and gems, the designer was probably already thinking about what she would do when she grew up. Jewelery, of course. Now Madhuri is based in New York, where she studied gems at Gia and jewelry design at the Fashion Institute of Technology, but she also works in Japipur and Mumbai. Curiously, however, all this came after an experience in the world of technology, in Silicon Valley.



The family roots, however, have fortunately taken over. Madhuri Parson launched her first collection in 2011 in the United States. Like other Indian-born designers, she likes to mix oriental motifs with modern western aesthetics. In addition to making bespoke pieces, she sells high-end retailers such as Harvey Nichols in London and Bloomingdale’s in the US, or online at Moda Operandi.