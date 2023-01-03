









Introduced in September 2022 in the USA, launched globally in early January 2023: Tiffany & Co. is the first jewelery Maison to occupy the novelty space in the new year with its Tiffany Lock collection. It is not a simple revival of the collection already seen: in addition to the bracelets presented in the United States, rose gold rings, earrings and necklaces are added to the collection. But that’s not all: Tiffany has already announced new variants, which will be shown throughout the year. The main feature of the Lock collection concerns the bracelet: a rotating mechanism allows the jewels to open and close easily. And it also explains the name of the jewelry line.



The global launch of the collection still features the face of Korean star Rosé of girl band Blackpink. The young artist wears Lock bracelets with diamonds and also wants to be the symbol of the Tiffany woman, no longer (or not only) a mature lover of the jewels of the American brand in an attempt to look like Audrey Hepburn, but a young person tuned into the passions of millennials and generations Z.













