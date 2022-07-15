— July 15, 2022 at 4:00 am

The little works of Gabriella Rivalta




Handcrafted bijoux, hand-painted pendants, fairy tale book fantasies: Gabriella Rivalta’s new jewels

In Cascina Centofinestre, an old renovated rural building in the heart of Piedmont, in Monferrato, Gabriella Rivalta revives those atmospheres found in those places where traditions are jealously cultivated. White lace tablecloths, a candelabra, a solid wood table: if you like vintage style, popular culture, almanacs and glass jars with candies inside, you will be fascinated by the small Gabriella Rivalta jewels.

Orecchini dipinti a mano con smalti a gran fuoco su sagoma in rame e oro 18 carati
Orecchini dipinti a mano con smalti a gran fuoco su sagoma in rame e oro 18 carati

Except that in this case his creations are not only the result of a taste for the jewel of a century ago, but a graft between a popular style, made of angels and flowers, with an artisan creativity, which composes each piece with patience, skills and an inexhaustible series of variations on the theme. From this working method it also follows that each piece is something that is unique. There may be similar jewels, but not the same. Also because the miniatures, which are the heart of the jewels, are made up of experts who paint the individual pieces that are joined to chains and supports in gold. Finally, to protect the small works, it is spread over a transparent enamel. The result is necklaces, pendants, rings: small works of art to wear.

Bracciale Angioletto con oro e smalto
Bracciale Angioletto con oro e smalto
Collana Cyprea Bianca con zaffiri, quarzo citrino, ametrino, quarzi lemon, ametiste, perle, australiane e giapponesi, oro bianco e diamanti
Collana Cyprea Bianca con zaffiri, quarzo citrino, ametrino, quarzi lemon, ametiste, perle, australiane e giapponesi, oro bianco e diamanti
Collana in oro 18 carati con viola dipinta a mano con smalti a gran fuoco, perle naturali, ametista, tanzanite centrale
Collana in oro 18 carati con viola dipinta a mano con smalti a gran fuoco, perle naturali, ametista, tanzanite centrale
Girocollo Angioletti
Girocollo Angioletti
Orecchini con smalti a gran fuoco
Orecchini con smalti a gran fuoco

Orecchini Angioletto
Orecchini Angioletto







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *