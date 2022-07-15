









Handcrafted bijoux, hand-painted pendants, fairy tale book fantasies: Gabriella Rivalta’s new jewels ♦

In Cascina Centofinestre, an old renovated rural building in the heart of Piedmont, in Monferrato, Gabriella Rivalta revives those atmospheres found in those places where traditions are jealously cultivated. White lace tablecloths, a candelabra, a solid wood table: if you like vintage style, popular culture, almanacs and glass jars with candies inside, you will be fascinated by the small Gabriella Rivalta jewels.



Except that in this case his creations are not only the result of a taste for the jewel of a century ago, but a graft between a popular style, made of angels and flowers, with an artisan creativity, which composes each piece with patience, skills and an inexhaustible series of variations on the theme. From this working method it also follows that each piece is something that is unique. There may be similar jewels, but not the same. Also because the miniatures, which are the heart of the jewels, are made up of experts who paint the individual pieces that are joined to chains and supports in gold. Finally, to protect the small works, it is spread over a transparent enamel. The result is necklaces, pendants, rings: small works of art to wear.