COLLANE, vetrina — July 28, 2020 at 4:00 am

The limited edition leBebè pendants




The stylized silhouettes of little child and little girls are the icons of the leBebè, born in Naples 13 years ago as a Lucebianca brand with the idea of proposing jewelry for new mothers. The two pendants have multiplied over the years with different collections and now come in a limited edition 2020 always with the classic minimal design. The limited edition consists of two versions: the first proposes the shape of the girl and boy in white gold, with a red enameled heart and the word “love” in black. The second version proposes two yellow gold silhouettes with a red enameled heart and the design of black eyelashes, particularly accentuated in the girl version.

Ciondolo leBebè limited edition
Ciondolo leBebè limited edition

The pendants are made in Italy, like all leBebè collections, and are offered complete with a coordinated necklace in white or yellow gold. The Limited Edition 2020 will be distributed until the end of the current year. Prices: the pendants in white or yellow gold cost 278 euros.

Ciondolo in oro bianco, con un cuore smaltato rosso e la scritta “love” in nero
Ciondolo in oro bianco, con un cuore smaltato rosso e la scritta “love” in nero







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *