The limited edition leBebè pendants











The stylized silhouettes of little child and little girls are the icons of the leBebè, born in Naples 13 years ago as a Lucebianca brand with the idea of proposing jewelry for new mothers. The two pendants have multiplied over the years with different collections and now come in a limited edition 2020 always with the classic minimal design. The limited edition consists of two versions: the first proposes the shape of the girl and boy in white gold, with a red enameled heart and the word “love” in black. The second version proposes two yellow gold silhouettes with a red enameled heart and the design of black eyelashes, particularly accentuated in the girl version.



The pendants are made in Italy, like all leBebè collections, and are offered complete with a coordinated necklace in white or yellow gold. The Limited Edition 2020 will be distributed until the end of the current year. Prices: the pendants in white or yellow gold cost 278 euros.















