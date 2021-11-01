









Liliana Guerreiro, the pleasure of design in Portugal ♦

Years ago she won the Best Piece of Jewelry Award at the Inhorgenta in Monaco thanks to her special design: an intertwining of threads and tiny circles that form gold and diamond jewelry. But not only. As in the Elementos collection, which uses the element of thread in an innovative way and small rounds that make up a sort of puzzle, or Malha (inspired by traditional nineteenth-century reliquaries), Cheio de Ramo (ironic use of filigree) and Fio , with the gold thread or in gilded silver used in different combinations of thicknesses, materials (gold and silver) and three textures.



Another peculiarity concerns the material it uses: 19-karat gold (instead of the usual 18-karat one), but also completely oxidized silver. Liliana Guerreiro is one of the best known Portuguese jewelry designers. She was born Viana do Castelo, Minho (north of Portugal), a land with a centuries-old history in the production of jewelry. Her work is inspired by one of the most traditional craft techniques, filigree.















