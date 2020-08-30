The lightness of Giordana Castellan











The lightweight jewelry by Giordana Castellan, brand of Punto Oro Vi ♦

Filigree, gold, microcasting: are the specialties of Punto Oro Vi, where Vi means Vicenza. The company, in fact, was founded in Trissino, the village near Vicenza in 1990 by Giordana Perin. The company is on the market under the brand Giordana Castellan, with the typical gold production that distinguishes the area. The collections of the brand are made of cadmium-free electroforming. Why is it good to specify it?



Simple: Cadmium is a toxic metal, which is often used in low-quality jewelery, often those imported from distant countries. The jewels of Giordana Castellan, however, do not. Use, however, zircons with Swarovski cut, which become elements of an extensive series of slight jewelry and easy wearable. The latest collection, in satin gold, is called Link and plays on the concept of maxi chain. Lavinia Andorno



















