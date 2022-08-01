









Aluminum has been re-evaluated as a material for jewelry by prestigious fashion houses, by avant-garde designers and also by young enterprising new brands. Like Sonia Lacroix, who lives and works in Geneva, one of the poles of great jewelry and great watchmaking in the world, an activity for which the designer has worked. She does it all by herself, designing and handcrafting her production. At the basis of which, of course, there is the idea of ​​her which is summarized in the name of her brand: Aaltas.

A name that would be quite cryptic if she didn’t explain its meaning herself. It is a reference to the expression “a altas horas”, which in Spanish means to stay up late. In short, stay up late. And if in Spanish the expression is associated with nightlife, for Sonia Lacroix it means giving vent to her creativity outside the box. Aaltas jewels are simple and complex, with geometric shapes, but studied with attention and imagination. They are, as mentioned, in aluminum, and therefore very light, with gold details and the addition of small stones. The first collection is called Mambo, a perfect dance for those who live at night.













