









Fotini Psarouli, a modern jewel teacher in ancient Athens ♦ ︎

From years, Greek jewelry is one of the most innovative. There are many designers who have appeared on the international scene with jewels of a very modern style, usually with the preference for geometric shapes, as if the ancient architecture of Greece of Fidia has concentrated on straight lines and sharp corners that form earrings and rings, often amazing.



This array of modern jewelery authors in the shadow of the Parthenon has, however, an ideal mother: Fotini Psarouli. For years Fotini has taught the new generations of aspiring jewelers in Athens the techniques of craftsmanship. But she herself creates handmade jewelry, often unique pieces. His passion is gold, but he also experiences pieces with other metals. Even in the case of Fotini Psarouli, Euclidean geometry is the basis of its compositions, but with obvious exceptions when it adds to straight lines of irregular shapes. The price of jewelery is generally under one thousand euros.