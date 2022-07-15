









Imagine buying a huge 910-carat diamond, the fifth largest in the world, for $ 40 million. And then, after admiring it, imagine making it into small pieces. Let’s say, 82 parts. This is what Van Cleef & Arpels chose. The great Parisian Maison in 2018 bought Lesotho Legend, big rough diamond. The stone, in addition to being gigantic in size, is also of the highest quality in color and clarity, aspects that further increase its value.



But such a diamond can only be exhibited in a museum. Or transformed into a collection: Legend of Diamonds, which Van Cleef & Arpels presented during Couture Week in Paris. However, deciding to split such a large diamond is not easy. The subdivision work lasted for years, as did the composition of the large collection, which also houses other precious stones, such as rubies and emeralds. Van Cleef & Arpels is also famous for its incredible setting technique, which can make the metal that fixes the gems disappear. Technique that has been used extensively for the Legend of Diamonds collection.The result is a series of jewels that manage to balance opulence and sobriety thanks to the Mystery Setting. There are earrings and necklaces in art deco style, with lots of diamonds (not only those obtained from Lesotho Legend) together with colored stones, which form precise geometries, where the imagination is at the service of an impeccable processing technique. Or rings that feature an oval diamond over 18 carats, such as Couture Mystérieuse. In addition, as it seems to be mandatory this year, some pieces, in particular the necklaces, can also be disassembled, with pendants that detach to turn into brooches.