The Lauren Craft precious adventures











The incursions between the different souls of the world by Lauren Croft, who for her jewelry draws inspiration from her travels (including the last one, in Italy) ♦

Unusual combinations, exotic stones, gold and black rhodium-plated silver for Lauren Craft, Gia’s graduate jeweler, with a past as a fashion editor. The designer has also worked for Alexis Bittar, one of the most popular brands in the industry in the US. In five years the pieces of the Texan designer who moved to New York, have become famous because among the favorites of celebrities such as Charlize Theron, Jennifer Anniston, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, Rose Byrne, and Nicole Richie.



Travel and the sea between Sardinia and the Caribbean are the main sources of inspiration, but in her latest collection there is much of the Indian craft tradition. India, among other things, is also the country where it makes its jewels, which express a balanced luxury, rich in colors and a very personal style. You can find it in diamond bangles, moonstone dangle earrings and sapphire rings. Even if the nail-shaped bracelet, in truth, is very reminiscent of Cartier …















