ANELLI, vetrina — December 18, 2019 at 4:00 am

The Lauren Craft precious adventures





The incursions between the different souls of the world by Lauren Croft, who for her jewelry draws inspiration from her travels (including the last one, in Italy) ♦
Unusual combinations, exotic stones, gold and black rhodium-plated silver for Lauren Craft, Gia’s graduate jeweler, with a past as a fashion editor. The designer has also worked for Alexis Bittar, one of the most popular brands in the industry in the US. In five years the pieces of the Texan designer who moved to New York, have become famous because among the favorites of celebrities such as Charlize Theron, Jennifer Anniston, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, Rose Byrne, and Nicole Richie.

Anelli di Lauren Craft
Anelli di Lauren Craft

Travel and the sea between Sardinia and the Caribbean are the main sources of inspiration, but in her latest collection there is much of the Indian craft tradition. India, among other things, is also the country where it makes its jewels, which express a balanced luxury, rich in colors and a very personal style. You can find it in diamond bangles, moonstone dangle earrings and sapphire rings. Even if the nail-shaped bracelet, in truth, is very reminiscent of Cartier …

Bracciale a forma di chiodo in oro bianco e diamanti
Bracciale a forma di chiodo in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello con diamanti champagne
Anello con diamanti champagne
Anello con smeraldi
Anello con smeraldi
Orecchini con smeraldi
Orecchini con smeraldi
Orecchini con zaffiri rosa
Orecchini con zaffiri rosa
Anello Ham, con zaffiri rosa, diamanti fancy e oro giallo 14 carati
Anello Ham, con zaffiri rosa, diamanti fancy e oro giallo 14 carati
Anello Holi, con zaffiri rosa, diamanti fancy, smeraldo, oro giallo
Anello Holi, con zaffiri rosa, diamanti fancy, smeraldo, oro giallo
Bracciale Bhangra, con zaffiri rosa, diamanti champagne, argento rodiato nero, intarsi in oro giallo
Bracciale Bhangra, con zaffiri rosa, diamanti champagne, argento rodiato nero, intarsi in oro giallo
Orecchini con diamanti fancy, tormaline, oro giallo
Orecchini con diamanti fancy, tormaline, oro giallo
Bracciale con diamanti neri e smeraldi
Bracciale con diamanti neri e smeraldi
Anada, orecchini in oro giallo 18 carati e argento con zaffiri, diamanti champagne opaco
Anada, orecchini in oro giallo 18 carati e argento con zaffiri, diamanti champagne

Esha, orecchini in oro giallo 18 carati e argento con Iolite, diamanti champagne
Esha, orecchini in oro giallo 18 carati e argento con Iolite, diamanti champagne







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *