The Kuore jewels











Chores of Kuore: the jewels, basically, are evidence of the passion and affection of a person to the other. But this should not overshadow the beauty of the jewel. With this philosophy, 20 years ago he was born the Florentine K di Kuore, at the initiative of Giuliano Giannini. Objective: creating trendy jewelry. And immediately recognizable: Goal accomplished.



All products are handmade and, above all, have a design that can be recognized. The production process is an aspect to which Giannini holds much. On the other hand, he points out, the K di Kuore jewels could not be done in another way: there are no machines capable, for example, to roll the threads in pink gold and white to Kult line, with jewels inspired by art movement of Futurism. Or to work stones like amethyst, ruby ​​and topaz, on dubbed mother pearl on rings of Color collection. Now K di Kuore jewelry are sold and appreciated around the world. Matilde de Bounvilles















