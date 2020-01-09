The Kuore jewels

ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — January 9, 2020 at 5:00 am

Chores of Kuore: the jewels, basically, are evidence of the passion and affection of a person to the other. But this should not overshadow the beauty of the jewel. With this philosophy, 20 years ago he was born the Florentine K di Kuore, at the initiative of Giuliano Giannini. Objective: creating trendy jewelry. And immediately recognizable: Goal accomplished.

Bracciali tubogas in oro e diamanti
All products are handmade and, above all, have a design that can be recognized. The production process is an aspect to which Giannini holds much. On the other hand, he points out, the K di Kuore jewels could not be done in another way: there are no machines capable, for example, to roll the threads in pink gold and white to Kult line, with jewels inspired by art movement of Futurism. Or to work stones like amethyst, ruby ​​and topaz, on dubbed mother pearl on rings of Color collection. Now K di Kuore jewelry are sold and appreciated around the world. Matilde de Bounvilles

Anello in oro rosa, diamanti, onice
Anello flessibile in oro rosa e diamanti
Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello della Colors collection in oro rosa e diamanti brown
Pendenti di Kuore
Anello e bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti. La tecnica tubogas è impiegata per evocare i movimenti dei serpenti, grazie alle forme circolari che si avvolgono su di loro
Anello della linea Claire in oro bianco e diamanti
Collezione Sunrise, anello e bracciale
